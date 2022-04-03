StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.92. 392,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,929. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.