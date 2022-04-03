StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $18.44 on Friday. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

