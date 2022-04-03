StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.20.

PJT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 143,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

