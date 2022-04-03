StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

