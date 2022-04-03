StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO opened at $3.71 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Organovo by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Organovo by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Organovo during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

