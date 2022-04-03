StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ONVO opened at $3.71 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.49.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
