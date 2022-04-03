StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $236.61. 352,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,590. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $174.68 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

