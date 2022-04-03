StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.00.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $236.61. 352,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,590. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $174.68 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.