StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

FFHL opened at $6.87 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

