StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,050. Curis has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Curis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 212,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 569,846 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,418,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

