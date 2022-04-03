StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

CLRB stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

