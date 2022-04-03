StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.