StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

