StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.53.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $256.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

