StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

