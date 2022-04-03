StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products

