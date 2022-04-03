StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

