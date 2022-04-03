StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

