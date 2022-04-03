StockNews.com Begins Coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,145.62 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,053.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,319,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

