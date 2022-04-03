StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $960.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

