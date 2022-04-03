StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Welbilt by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welbilt by 70.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,792 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

