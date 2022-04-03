StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

