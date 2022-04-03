StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $259.31. 256,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.22 and a 200 day moving average of $308.13. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $130,083,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

