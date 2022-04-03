StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

USAC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.49.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -538.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,616,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

