StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNF. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of UNF opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

