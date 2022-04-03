StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.41 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.74.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TriMas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

