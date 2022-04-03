StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
