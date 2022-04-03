StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

