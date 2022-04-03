StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

TR opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of -0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

