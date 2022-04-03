StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.