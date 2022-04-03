StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $969.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 345,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

