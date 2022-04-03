StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Shares of SWK opened at $140.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.53.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 97.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

