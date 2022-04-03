StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.