StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
