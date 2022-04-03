StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

