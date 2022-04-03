StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 319,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

