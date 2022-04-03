StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

RUTH stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 197,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

