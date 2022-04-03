StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.

NYSE ROG traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.80. 207,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,906. Rogers has a 12 month low of $172.84 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

