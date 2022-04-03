StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 26,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,302. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a market cap of $606.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $419,028. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

