StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.02. 288,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $235.84. Repligen has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Repligen by 255.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.