StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 717,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

