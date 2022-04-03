StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 33,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,667. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

