StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.57.

PRI stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 237,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 53,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

