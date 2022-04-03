StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

PWFL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 100,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 166,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PowerFleet by 22.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

