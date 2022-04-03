StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSweb stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 38,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,341. PFSweb has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.