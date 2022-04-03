StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,023. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.