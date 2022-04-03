StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 444,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

