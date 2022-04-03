StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.37. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,343,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 94.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.