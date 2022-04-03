StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,456. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.