StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NUVA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 697,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

