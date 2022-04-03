StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NEWT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 100,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,215. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
