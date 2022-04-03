StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NEWT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 100,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,215. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

