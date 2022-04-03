StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

