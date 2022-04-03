StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

MKC stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.92. 1,876,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,497. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

