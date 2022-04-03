StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 460,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

