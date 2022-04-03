StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

LAWS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

